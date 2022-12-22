Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $202.43 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $260.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.52 and its 200-day moving average is $194.91.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

