Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.08

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 371106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.