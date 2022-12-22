Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.70

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.70 and traded as high as C$8.59. Lundin Mining shares last traded at C$8.50, with a volume of 1,655,395 shares changing hands.

LUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$846.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$924.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

