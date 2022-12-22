Macquarie Telecom Group Limited (ASX:MAQ) Insider Peter James Buys 3,380 Shares of Stock

Macquarie Telecom Group Limited (ASX:MAQ – Get Rating) insider Peter James bought 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$59.22 ($39.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$200,163.60 ($134,337.99).

Macquarie Telecom Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Macquarie Telecom Group alerts:

About Macquarie Telecom Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Macquarie Telecom Group Limited provides telecommunication, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data center services to corporate and government customers in Australia. The company offers voice services, such as teams calling, unified communications, and video and Web conferencing services, as well as Hello, a cloud-based hosted voice system; managed mobility services and mobile device management; and cloud services, including hybrid, VMWare, and private cloud services, as well as dedicated servers, colocation, managed hosting, management tools, SD-WAN, SD-LAN, and data center extension services.

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.