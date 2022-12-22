Manifold Finance (FOLD) Price Reaches $10.93 on Top Exchanges

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for $10.93 or 0.00064977 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and $159,133.68 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manifold Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

