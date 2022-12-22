Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) & Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Head to Head Analysis

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Verisk Analytics and Marathon Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics 1 3 7 0 2.55 Marathon Digital 0 4 5 0 2.56

Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus target price of $195.36, suggesting a potential upside of 10.93%. Marathon Digital has a consensus target price of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 315.53%. Given Marathon Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Verisk Analytics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics 34.12% 37.62% 12.22% Marathon Digital -179.46% -12.44% -5.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Marathon Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics $3.00 billion 9.19 $666.20 million $6.44 27.35 Marathon Digital $150.46 million 2.83 -$36.17 million ($2.43) -1.50

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisk Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.63, meaning that its stock price is 363% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Marathon Digital on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields. It operates in three segments: Insurance, Energy and Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment focuses on the prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements for property and casualty customers, as well as develops machine learned and artificially intelligent models to forecast scenarios and produce standard and customized analytics that help its customers to manage their businesses, including detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. The Energy and Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics for the natural resources value chain, including energy, chemicals, metals, mining, power, and renewables sectors; research and consulting services focusing on supporting customer capital allocation decisions, asset valuation and benchmarking, commodity markets, and corporate analysis; and consultancy services in the areas of business environment, business improvement, business strategies, commercial advisory, and transaction support, as well as analysis and advice on assets, companies, governments, and markets. The Financial Services segment offers benchmarking, decisioning algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators, and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.