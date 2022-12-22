Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Boosted by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MPC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $114.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $62.17 and a 12-month high of $127.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

