Mark D. Wolf Sells 3,500 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $971.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $33.62.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $556.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.50 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 21.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,801,000 after acquiring an additional 25,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 52,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 70,779 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,263,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 998,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,884,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

