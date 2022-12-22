MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of MasterBrand in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

MasterBrand Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE MBC opened at $7.54 on Monday. MasterBrand has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

