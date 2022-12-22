Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,488 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB opened at $105.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.50.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

