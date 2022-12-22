McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.8% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,605 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,584 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $266.67. The stock had a trading volume of 24,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,606. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.18 and its 200-day moving average is $257.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

