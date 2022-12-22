MCIA Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

MCIA Inc increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 4.8% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.88. 1,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,532. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

