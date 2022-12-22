McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $382.92. 7,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,645. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $234.56 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.01.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.00.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

