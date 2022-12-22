McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Price Performance
NYSE:MCK traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $382.92. 7,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,645. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $234.56 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.01.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.00.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.