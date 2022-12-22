Mdex (MDX) Price Reaches $0.0735 on Exchanges

Mdex (MDX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Mdex has a market cap of $68.73 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mdex has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,223,923 tokens. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

