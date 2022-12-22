Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.26. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $62.70.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

