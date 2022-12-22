Means Investment CO. Inc. Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,532 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its position in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $114.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

