Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.90

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and traded as low as $5.87. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 5,200 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MFCSF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Medical Facilities Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16.

Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend

Medical Facilities Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.0588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

