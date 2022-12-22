Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.90

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and traded as low as $5.87. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 5,200 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MFCSF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Medical Facilities Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16.
Medical Facilities Company Profile
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.
