MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

MDWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MediWound in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MediWound from $42.00 to $38.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth about $405,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 562,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MediWound by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Stock Down 0.4 %

About MediWound

Shares of MDWD opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.10. MediWound has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

