MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.86.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma Price Performance

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.85. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.80.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 186.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,773,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $829,000. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 23.4% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,449,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 653,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.