Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Has $663,000 Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,865,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 436,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after acquiring an additional 97,977 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $4.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.79. 27,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,395. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.15.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

