Metahero (HERO) Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $17.16 million and approximately $541,368.39 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.19 or 0.01472091 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00008838 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00019543 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00032097 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.17 or 0.01712141 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

