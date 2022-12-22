MetaMUI Trading Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $66.43 million and approximately $107,853.28 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000815 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

