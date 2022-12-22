Metawar (METAWAR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.67

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded down 33.9% against the dollar. One Metawar token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metawar has a total market cap of $124.76 million and approximately $5.67 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $852.77 or 0.05119976 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00495482 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,889.72 or 0.29357550 BTC.

About Metawar

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00059233 USD and is down -16.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

