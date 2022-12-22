Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.06. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 3,997 shares changing hands.

Mexco Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $28.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Decker bought 2,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Decker purchased 3,300 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $49,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $207,805. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.91% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

