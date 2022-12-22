Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $52.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.59.

Shares of MU stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.82. 1,064,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,523,675. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

