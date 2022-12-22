MiL.k (MLK) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $57.75 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MiL.k alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $878.54 or 0.05225621 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00498555 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.25 or 0.29539605 BTC.

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k’s launch date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,387,956 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MiL.k Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiL.k and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.