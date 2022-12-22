MinePlex Price Hits $0.12 (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000737 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $38.30 million and $4.03 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 308,988,677 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

