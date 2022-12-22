MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $11.46

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.46, but opened at $11.73. MINISO Group shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 2,192 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,544,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,361,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,790,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,600,000 after purchasing an additional 502,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,071,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after buying an additional 455,039 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in MINISO Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in MINISO Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,928,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after buying an additional 165,800 shares during the period. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

