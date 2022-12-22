Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Benjamin Hickey Sells 3,248 Shares of Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $131,251.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

MRTX stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $154.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average of $69.47.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

About Mirati Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $663,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 316.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $325,000.

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.