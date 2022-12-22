Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Insider Charles M. Baum Sells 9,092 Shares of Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) insider Charles M. Baum sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $367,498.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.47. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $154.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $663,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 316.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $325,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

