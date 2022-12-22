Mirror Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $7.16 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $7.16 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

