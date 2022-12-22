Mizuho Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $285.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $330.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tesla to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised Tesla from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $254.41.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $137.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $434.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $135.89 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.92 and a 200-day moving average of $238.87.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

