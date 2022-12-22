MLP (ETR:MLP) Shares Up 1%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Rating) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €5.02 ($5.34) and last traded at €5.00 ($5.32). 34,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.95 ($5.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 98.06, a current ratio of 99.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $546.57 million and a P/E ratio of 8.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.41.

About MLP

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

