Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Raised to $217.00 at Piper Sandler

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $214.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s previous close.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $210.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $267.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,287,209 shares in the company, valued at $446,005,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $4,970,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $672,542,529.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,005,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 451,899 shares of company stock worth $66,337,686. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 754.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.