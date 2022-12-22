Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $275.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $170.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.86.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $210.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $267.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.29.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at $282,844,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,287,209 shares in the company, valued at $446,005,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,844,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 451,899 shares of company stock worth $66,337,686. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 754.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

