Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.6 %

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

