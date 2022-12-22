Monero Market Cap Tops $2.67 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.67 billion and $62.91 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $146.42 or 0.00871402 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,802.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00390672 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022246 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00096623 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.00600919 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00267128 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00234878 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,217,054 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.