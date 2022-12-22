Morgan Stanley Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $19.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $13.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.20.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 54.92%. The firm had revenue of $183.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 189,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,062 shares in the last quarter. Upfront Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,141,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 106,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 22,410 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

