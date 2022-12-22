Morgan Stanley Trims Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Target Price to $60.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AYX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.44.

NYSE:AYX opened at $49.32 on Monday. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.02.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.30). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 103.88%. The business had revenue of $215.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Alteryx by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

