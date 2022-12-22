MovieBloc (MBL) Trading Down 12.3% This Week

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $37.30 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,272,406,221 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

