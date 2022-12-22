Msd Partners, L.P. Sells 63,607 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 63,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $192,093.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,954,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 7,810 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $24,992.00.

ICD opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 142,219 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

