Msd Partners, L.P. Sells 63,607 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICDGet Rating) Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 63,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $192,093.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,954,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

  • On Tuesday, December 13th, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 7,810 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $24,992.00.

ICD opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 142,219 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

