My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 1,850 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

