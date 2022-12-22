My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 187 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $268.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.18 and its 200-day moving average is $257.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

