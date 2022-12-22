My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 297 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 254.8% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.17.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $170.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.35 and its 200 day moving average is $152.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $203.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

