My Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,730,000 after buying an additional 4,687,554 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,983,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,855 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236,645 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,210 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BATS:EFV opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.17. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

