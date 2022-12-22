My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 3,581 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.98.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

