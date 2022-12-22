My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 628 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.71 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $116.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.37.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

