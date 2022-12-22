My Legacy Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $108.37 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.88.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.