Nano (XNO) Market Capitalization Tops $89.00 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, Nano has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $89.00 million and approximately $714,855.47 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00003970 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,825.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00393046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022393 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.93 or 0.00867309 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00097533 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.66 or 0.00604191 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00264683 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.