Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.11.
NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.
Insider Activity
In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,796 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,570. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq
Nasdaq Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $61.51 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.08.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.
Nasdaq Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.
