Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.11.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,796 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,570. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Nasdaq Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 193.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,854,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,277 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 211.8% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 174.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 861,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,856,000 after purchasing an additional 547,619 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 206.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $61.51 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.08.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

